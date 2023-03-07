Jamie Carragher showed a lack of knowledge about MLS clubs while on a U.S. TV broadcast - much to the disappointment of Thierry Henry.

Carragher, Richards and Henry in CBS studio

Richards easily names three MLS teams

Carragher struggles with test

WHAT HAPPENED? After Micah Richards smoothly rattled off the New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and LAFC, Carragher misstated the name of Real Salt Lake and couldn't figure out which team plays in Toronto.

"Why are you like that?" remarked Henry, a former MLS manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher spent his entire career at Liverpool, never venturing beyond the European game. He did, however, go on pre-season tours in the United States, so one would think he'd have picked up a few bits of MLS information while in the country like studio counterpart Richards did.

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS? Jokes aside, MLS hopes this is a breakthrough decade after years of expansion and celebrity investment. The 2023 season began late last month.

