James Maddison reveals England boss Gareth Southgate's preferred role for him as Tottenham star shines against Australia

James Maddison has revealed that England boss Gareth Southgate prefers to play him as a No.10 after England's win over Australia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate fielded Maddison in a central attacking midfield role in Friday night's friendly against the Socceroos. And the Tottenham man put in a lively performance, finding space in a packed midfield and teeing up Ollie Watkins for an effort that hit the post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Maddison can play in a number of different roles, but speaking after the game about where Southgate thinks he is most effective, he said: “He thinks that’s probably where [number ten] I operate best,” said Maddison.

“Even when I play on the left, I still have the freedom to play in central areas. It was nice to be in there, the actual midfield players of Australia were really hard working and really stuck to their task and it made it difficult to find the spaces.

“That’s what is going to happen, we’re England and we win matches, when teams come to Wembley that’s motivation for them, even in a friendly. They were very highly motivated today and their fans were brilliant."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has been in superb form at club level and a key part of Spurs' impressive regeneration under new boss Ange Postecoglou, which has seen them talked about as title contenders after an unbeaten start to the season put them top of the table at the international break. Southgate will hope to harness the best of the former Leicester City man's talents as the Three Lions shape up for a tilt at next summer's Euros.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON? The Spurs man will be hoping to feature in his favourite role again on Tuesday night when England welcome Italy to Wembley.