Jadon Sancho back to the Bundesliga? Borussia Dortmund ponder loan approach for ex-star - but he wants to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund still harbour hope that their former star Jadon Sancho may return to Signal Iduna Park as they consider a loan move for the winger.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky Germany report that while not an active project for the Dortmund board at this stage of the transfer window, Sancho is held in such regard by the Bundesliga side that they are still prepared to consider a straight loan or a loan with a low option to buy later in the summer. Sancho, though, is believed to want to stay and fight for his place as Erik ten Hag's Manchester Unite continue to evolve.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho spent a phenomenal four seasons playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall, earning an €85 million (£73m/$93m) move to Old Trafford. The switch, however, has not proven to be the success many predicted, with some promising moments but little consistency.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Naturally, a return to Dortmund has been repeatedly floated as an idea. But despite reports that a loan approach has been knocked back, it appears the board will remain open to the prospect if the chance arises and the player's wages can be accommodated.

WHAT NEXT FOR JADON SANCHO? Sancho will be hoping all the talk will prove academic as he prepares for a third season at the Theatre of Dreams, with the hope that he can finally nail down a starting spot.