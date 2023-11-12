Jack Harlow spotted at Stamford Bridge for blockbuster Chelsea vs Man City clash as American rapper interacts with Reece James, Levi Colwill & Jack Grealish on the touchline

American rapper Jack Harlow was spotted at Stamford Bridge ahead of the blockbuster Chelsea vs Manchester City clash on Sunday.

Rapper chats with Colwill and James

Shares pre-match greeting with Grealish

Has been spotted at Stamford Bridge previously

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. music star was seen pitch-side as the players warmed up ahead of the weekend's headline Premier League clash. Harlow chatted with Chelsea skipper Recce James and the injured Levi Colwill before sharing a handshake and chest-bump with City's Jack Grealish.

THE GOSSIP: Harlow has something of a soft spot for the Blues and it's not the first time he's been spotted at the Bridge. Though he'll be hoping for a better outcome than his last visit, when he was in the stands to watch Chelsea slide to defeat against Arsenal last November.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the international break, Chelsea will return to Premier League action with a tricky away clash against Newcastle.