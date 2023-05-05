Jack Grealish tells Erling Haaland to 'shut up and sit in an ice bath' as Manchester City star defends party lifestyle and opens up on 'great friendship' with striker

Jack Grealish admitted that he is not a model professional like Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland as the midfielder defended his lifestyle.

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish says he likes to recover from matches by going to pubs, nightclubs and restaurants, a habit that has become frowned upon in modern football. Even co-star Haaland has tried to discourage the England international from partying after matches, but Grealish says it is his preferred way of unwinding.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Look at Erling. He is the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won't see again," he said to The Daily Mail. "He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That's why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn't be like that. We have a great friendship but he will point at me after a game and say: 'Hey. Don't you go out tonight partying'. I just tell him to shut up and go and sit in his ice bath. But that's us. Two different people doing well in our own way.

"I am not as successful as him. He has scored more goals this season than I have in my whole career. But if he did what I occasionally did he would be like: 'F*cking hell, I feel terrible today'. I have a release that's different to this. He is going home and sitting with his family and having a take away. Sometimes that is my choice too. I love doing that. But sometimes I like to go out and let my hair down."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish has developed into a key figure for City after a rough debut season following his signing from Aston Villa. He has scored five goals and assisted a further seven in 27 Premier League appearances this season and the 27-year-old says he feels the trust of coach Pep Guardiola.

He said: "The main thing now is I feel loved. I feel the manager really trusts me. At Fulham last weekend I didn’t have my best game. But Pep kept me on, trusting me. He was telling me: 'Jack, get hold of the ball, keep it, win fouls'. So you go home and feel happy. This is what I dreamed of. To play in every game for such an important team at such an important time."

WHAT NEXT? Grealish and his City co-stars hope to extend their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League when they face Leeds on Saturday.