Ivan Toney trial date set as England striker facing long wait for court appearance over alleged nightclub assault

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ivan Toney is facing a remarkably long wait for his day in court after a trial date was finally established for his alleged assault case. The England striker appeared in person this week to address charges stemming from a confrontation at a popular central London venue late last year.

Advertisement

Toney pleads not guilty to assault charges

The 30-year-old formally entered a not guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Southwark Crown Court. The charges relate to an altercation at a Soho nightclub in December 2025, where Toney allegedly headbutted and punched Saber Da Silva.

While the Al-Ahli forward does not dispute causing the injury, his legal team argues he acted in self-defence. Toney arrived at the pre-trial session flanked by a six-man entourage and was granted unconditional bail following the brief appearance.

Judge apologises for massive judicial backlog

A provisional trial date has been scheduled for June 12, 2028. Judge Christopher Hehir acknowledged the extraordinary delay for what he described as a "straightforward" case, issuing a direct apology to the former Brentford star.

"That's a long way in advance and I'm sorry about that," Hehir told the court. "As you may know, the crown courts are operating under a great deal of pressure. We have got a massive backlog of work for various reasons."

Advertisement Advertisement

The initial charge was brought in July following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. At the time, a spokesperson for Toney confirmed the striker was "naturally shocked" by the development but looked forward to clearing his name in court.

Related Topics

Euro 2028 participation hangs in the balance

The scheduling of the trial presents a massive headache for Toney's international ambitions. Legal proceedings are set to begin just three days into the European Championship, which will be co-hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The court case is expected to last up to four days, directly clashing with the tournament schedule. The judge explicitly warned the player that failing to attend the trial constitutes a criminal offence, meaning he would be unavailable for international selection during that period.

Advertisement

Despite featuring in the recent World Cup, Toney was omitted from the latest England squad for their Nations League fixtures. This trial date casts further doubt on his long-term future with the national team.

Focus returns to Saudi Pro League campaign

With the legal process paused for nearly 20 months, Toney must now redirect his attention to club football. The striker has registered 13 goals in 14 appearances for Al-Ahli this season following his £40 million transfer to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Advertisement

He will continue his domestic campaign in the Middle East as he attempts to regain a place in the Three Lions setup ahead of the next international break.