'It's a pleasure to play for them: Jude Bellingham hails Real Madrid fans after prolific start for Spanish giants

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham praised the club's fanbase after winning a second straight Player of the Month award.

WHAT HAPPENED? The €103 million (£88m/$110m) signing has scored 10 goals and added three assists in his first 10 appearances for the Spanish giants, and was handed his second straight Player of the Month award for his efforts. After receiving the award, Bellingham spoke on the impact of the Madrid fans on his performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My connection with the fans is very special, it is a pleasure to play for them. I enjoy the songs and the chants, they give me a lot of energy and strength. It is probably the reason why I have started the way I have. I appreciate it a lot and I hope we continue creating good memories together," Bellingham told the club's media outlet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham also reiterated how much he enjoys playing at the Santiago Bernabeu: "It's a dream come true. Playing here is better than I could have ever imagined. I'm enjoying every moment in training and in games and I hope it stays that way."

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham figures to be in the starting XI when Madrid travel to Sevilla this Saturday as they continue their La Liga campaign.