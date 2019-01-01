ISL: Kerala Blasters likely to tour UAE for pre-season

Kerala Blasters are all set to begin their pre-season preparation ahead of the new season...

(ISL) club are likely to travel to the United Arab Emirates ( ) for their pre-season tour ahead of the new season, Goal has learnt.

Sharjah is the most likely destination for the Kochi-based club and the tour is expected to commence in August, before the start of the 2019-20 season which the club will kick-off with the Super Cup before the ISL starts.

Blasters finished ninth on the league table last season and will be looking to improve their display under new head coach Eelco Schattorie.

The Dutch coach, who joined from , has also brought with him Bartholomew Ogbeche and TP Rehenesh, who played a part in the Highlanders' impressive journey into the playoffs.

Blasters have also roped in Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha from Jamshedpur, Gianni Zuiverloon from Delhi and Moustapha Gning. The Yellow Army has also roped in several talented Indian players such as Rahul KP, Arjun Jayaraj and Bilal Khan.