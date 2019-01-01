ISL: Hyderabad FC to sign Deependra Negi

The new (ISL) entrant Hyderabad FC are close to signing youngster Deependra Negi, Goal has learnt.

The newly-formed Hyderabad-based team is co-owned by former Kerala Blasters CEO Varun Tripuraneni and Telengana businessman Vijay Madduri and will replace as one of the ten participants in the league.

Deependra Negi, 20, made an instant at Blasters two years ago by coming off the bench and scoring a goal on his debut. However, he has only played three matches for the Yellow Army since that heroic substitute appearance. An injury forced him to sit out the entire 2018-19 season as well and his association with Blasters could end abruptly.

Hyderabad FC could offer Negi an opportunity to revive his career as they prepare themselves for their maiden league campaign.