ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - We could not take advantage of our chances

The FC Goa gaffer will be hoping for a better show against NorthEast United FC ...

A 2-0 defeat against FC Pune City means that FC Goa are now winless in three games in the Indian Super League. The pressure is definitely mounting on head coach Sergio Lobera as he watched his team slip from second to fourth in the league table in a matter of 20 days.

The Spaniard attributed the result to bad luck and mentioned that he will be accessing today’s performance and use it to get a better result against NorthEast United.

“Ultimately, I think the team that took their chances on goal won the game. The game wasn’t comfortable for us today because we didn’t have the goal of the game, we didn’t have the luck. We have to learn a lot from (what happened) today if we want to be in the top four. Now I start thinking about the game against NorthEast United at home.”

Goa created a lot of chances but failed to find the back of the net. Lobera rued the missed chances and will be hoping that the Gaurs strike first in their upcoming games.

”I think it was about who scored first. It’s fundamental for a team to score first. We got chances in front of goal, but we didn’t take advantage of it. That is what happens in football.”