Is Jude Bellingham injured? Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid star's shoulder needs to be assessed ahead of Champions League clash against Braga

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Jude Bellingham will need assessing after suffering a shoulder injury against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Needed treatment for shoulder in first half

Will undergo tests ahead of Braga clash

Real Madrid settled for 0-0 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham went down clutching his shoulder during the first half of Madrid's clash with Rayo Vallecano, but after receiving treatment elected to carry on. He completed the full 90 minutes, but was seen with heavy strapping on his shoulder at full-time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ancelotti confirmed after the game that Bellingham will need further exams to determine the severity of the injury.

“Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder. He will undergo medical tests tomorrow. I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga,” he said after the contest.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid were held scoreless against Rayo despite having 22 shots. Bellingham hit the bar in the first half, but was otherwise kept quiet in a frustrating 0-0 draw.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid face Braga in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Ancelotti will hope to have his star man in the XI.