Iran vs New Zealand FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Grp. G Los Angeles Stadium

Iran vs New Zealand will kick-off on 16 June 2026 at 01:00 GMT and 21:00 EST (15 June).

How to watch Iran vs New Zealand with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Iran vs New Zealand today

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Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Iran vs New Zealand: Match context

The opening match in California carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei will be looking to demonstrate that his experienced, battle-hardened squad can impose its tactical authority on football’s biggest stage, led by a clinical frontline featuring Mehdi Taremi. Standing in their way is a ambitious and rapidly developing New Zealand side led by Darren Bazeley, whose modern, possession-based approach has turned the All Whites into a technically confident outfit capable of moving the ball crisply and stretching opponents out wide. Set against the backdrop of the spectacular Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), with its world-class, state-of-the-art facilities and iconic canopy design, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents Belgium and Egypt also competing in Group G, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. Iran will view this match as the perfect opportunity to reinforce their status as one of Asia's elite powers and take a massive step toward finally breaking their historic barrier to reach the knockout rounds. New Zealand, meanwhile, arrive eager to prove that their emerging, youth-infused generation can consistently challenge the sport’s traditional heavyweights, matching the legendary resilience of their undefeated 2010 campaign. As the lights shine brightly in Southern California, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with collective discipline, precise game management, and the ability to adapt to strict tournament rotation likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran’s consistent continental command

Iran stamped their ticket to North America by staging a remarkably steady, dominant run through the multi-tiered AFC qualification cycles. Competing in the highly competitive environment of the expanded Third Round group phase, Team Melli consistently imposed their experienced, high-tempo tactical authority over regional opponents to suppress any chance of qualifying drama.

The primary catalyst for their successful march across the continent was an exceptional balance between defensive resilience and clinical attacking output. Under the precise guidance of Amir Ghalenoei, Iran turned their home fixtures into an unbreachable fortress while demonstrating intense collective discipline during difficult, high-pressure away trips. Spearheaded by the lethal movement and elite finishing of Mehdi Taremi up front, Iran systematically dismantled defensive blocks, mathematically booking an impressive third consecutive appearance at the global showcase with games to spare.

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New Zealand’s flawless Oceania expedition

While Iran relied on veteran composure to navigate Asia, the All Whites booked their passage to the tournament by engineering an absolute, high-octane demolition of the OFC qualification rounds. Embracing their role as clear regional heavyweights under Darren Bazeley, New Zealand left absolutely no margin for error as they systematically outpaced every challenger across Oceania.

The hallmark of New Zealand's qualification journey was a progressive, possession-based approach paired with a remarkably stingy defensive record that suffocated opposing teams from the first whistle. Utilising a fluid tactical setup that stretched defenses out wide, the squad played with immense structural confidence, seamlessly blending European-based pros with breakout domestic prospects. By maintaining absolute focus, turning tricky regional away environments into comfortable victories, and securing a direct qualification spot without dropping points, New Zealand emphatically punched their ticket to the main stage for the first time since 2010.

Iran vs New Zealand team news

Iran team news

Team Melli arrived at their California training base boasting an incredibly experienced, settled squad following their highly efficient march through the AFC qualification cycles. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has a highly motivated 26-man roster to select from, with the internal camp atmosphere focused on finally breaking their historic group-stage barrier. The headline news for the Iranian squad is the excellent physical condition of their elite European-based frontline, which comes as a massive boost for their tactical continuity on the pitch.

Mehdi Taremi is locked into the starting lineup as the undisputed focal point of the attack, expected to lead a dangerous, high-tempo offensive unit. Behind the central strikers, the creative vision and positional intelligence of Saman Ghoddos will be heavily relied upon to unlock the opposition's defensive lines. Defensively, the robust central pairing of Shojae Khalilzadeh and Hossein Kanaanizadegan will anchor the back four, while the experienced Alireza Beiranvand starts between the posts to provide a commanding presence from the very first whistle.

New Zealand team news

The All Whites landed in Los Angeles riding a wave of immense confidence following their absolutely dominant, unbeaten run through the Oceania qualifiers. Head coach Darren Bazeley has finalised a youthful, ambitious 26-man roster that perfectly blends high-potential European prospects with a reliable domestic core. While the squad layout marks a distinct generational shift from previous tournament cycles, Bazeley's modern, possession-based philosophy remains deeply ingrained across the entire training squad.

The standout selection news centers around dynamic forward Chris Wood, who arrives fully fit to captain the side and provide an elite aerial and physical presence upfront. He will likely be flanked by the explosive pace of Elijah Just and the creativity of Sarpreet Singh in a fluid attacking setup. In the engine room, Torino's Liberato Cacace is expected to push higher into a progressive left-sided role to spark transitions, while a disciplined central defensive partnership marshaled by Nando Pijnaker protects young goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Amir Ghalenoei (Iran)

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A highly experienced and deeply respected figure in Asian football, Amir Ghalenoei brings structural pragmatism, veteran composure, and fierce collective discipline to the Iranian national team. Taking the reins for his second stint on the international hot seat, Ghalenoei has successfully managed a smooth generational transition while maintaining Team Melli’s historic status as an unyielding continental powerhouse. He has earned widespread praise for his direct communication style, defensive optimisation, and ability to maximise the lethal chemistry of his European-based attacking stars.

Tactically, Ghalenoei favours a balanced, highly organised approach that typically shapes up in a rigid 4-2-3-1 or a functional 4-3-3 system. His philosophy prioritises defensive solidity and intensive central pressing, forcing opponents into wide areas where his physically imposing centre-backs can dominate. Once possession is secured, Ghalenoei rejects passive horizontal passing cycles; instead, he demands immediate, direct vertical distribution to slice open defences in transition. His primary tactical challenge in Los Angeles will be ensuring his veteran defensive line maintains its high concentration levels against a youthful, high-energy opponent, avoiding defensive lapses that could expose his back four to sustained pressure.

Darren Bazeley (New Zealand)

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Darren Bazeley has firmly established himself as the architect of a modern, forward-thinking era for New Zealand football, successfully steering the All Whites back to the global stage. The English-born tactician has fostered immense collective belief and technical confidence across a rapidly emerging squad, earning widespread acclaim for moving the national team away from a historically direct style and implementing a brave, progressive blueprint built on ball retention.

Bazeley completely embraces a possession-based, fluid philosophy, typically deploying an asymmetrical 4-3-3 or a dynamic 3-4-3 setup designed to dictate the tempo of the match. His tactical identity hinges on building cleanly out from the back, utilising inverted full-backs and progressive central midfielders to construct numerical overloads in the middle third. Bazeley demands absolute technical composure, tasking his wingers with stretching the pitch to create passing lanes for late runners. His primary objective in this high-stakes opener will be disrupting Iran’s physical mid-block, maintaining structural balance during defensive transitions, and utilising the elite aerial presence of his talismanic forwards to exploit any vulnerability in the opposition's box.

26-man World Cup squads

Iran World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Danial Eiri, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Nemati, Omid Noorafkan, Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders: Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mehdi Ghayedi, Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Ghorbani, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebi, Mehdi Torabi, Aria Yousefi

Attackers: Ali Alipour, Dennis Eckert, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Shahriyar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi

New Zealand World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud

Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman

Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenić, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas

Attackers: Kosta Barbarouses, Jesse Randall, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

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Iran vs New Zealand key matchups

Mehdi Taremi vs Nando Pijnaker: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Taremi, Iran’s world-class and deeply intelligent marksman who spearheaded Team Melli’s qualification campaign, thrives on clever movement, physical hold-up play, and drawing defenders out of position. Nando Pijnaker will be completely in the firing line; the resolute New Zealand centre-back must use his elite recovery pace, positional awareness, and aerial presence to deny Taremi an inch of space to drop, turn, and strike in the penalty area.

Chris Wood vs Iran's physical central defence: Wood enters the tournament as New Zealand's undisputed talismanic leader and primary attacking outlet. He will be hunting for aerial service and physical duels inside the box, looking to use his elite strength and clinical finishing to bully opposition defenders and convert deep crosses. However, he is going up against a highly synchronised, fiercely aggressive Iranian defensive core marshaled by Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Shojae Khalilzadeh. Can Wood's raw physical power and veteran presence unlock a stubborn, compact Asian backline that thrives on suffocating traditional target men?

Saman Ghoddos vs Marko Stamenić: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Stamenić is the tireless defensive shield and progressive passing outlet for the All Whites, bringing immense energy, clean interception metrics, and high press-resistance to anchor New Zealand's fluid system. Ghoddos will be tasked with orchestrating the attacking tempo for Team Melli from his creative midfield role, utilising his sharp lateral drifts, vertical vision, and quick combinations to pull Stamenić out of position and ignite Iran's transitions into the final third.

Team news & squads

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the squad. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further squad information will be confirmed in the lead-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Iran have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Mali on June 4, and they also beat Gambia 3-1 and thrashed Costa Rica 5-0 in that run. Their only defeats came against Nigeria, who edged them 2-1, and a goalless draw that was recorded as a loss against Uzbekistan in November 2025. Across those five games, Iran scored 10 goals and conceded three.

New Zealand have won one and lost four of their last five fixtures. Their sole win came against Chile, a 4-1 victory in March 2026, but results since then have been poor. They lost 1-0 to England on June 6, were beaten 4-0 by Haiti on June 3, and also suffered defeats to Finland (0-2) and Ecuador (0-2). The All Whites have conceded 9 goals across their last four games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Iran and New Zealand. Further historical context will be added when information becomes available.

Standings

In Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Iran currently sit third and New Zealand fourth in the table.