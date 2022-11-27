Iran manager Carlos Queiroz accuses BBC pundit Jurgen Klinsmann of 'prejudiced judgement' following 'culture' comments

Carlos Queiroz hit back at Jurgen Klinsmann and accused him of "prejudiced judgement" after the German's "culture" jibe at Iran.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Germany manager questioned the gamesmanship of the Iranian players and claimed it was part of their "culture". He also took shots at Quieroz's ability as a coach. Speaking as a BBC pundit after Iran's victory over Wales, Klinsmann said, "That's their culture, that's their way of doing it, and that's why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well the Iranian national team. He struggled in South America and failed with Colombia to qualify, and then he failed with Egypt to qualify as well, and he went back right before the World Cup and guided Iran, where he worked already for a long, long time."

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to Klinsmann, Quieroz wrote on Twitter: "Dear Jurgen; You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority. No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to Football. Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course.

"Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture. And also listen from our players how much they love and respect Football. As American/German, we understand your no support. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills.

"We promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family. At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp. Carlos."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the pitch, Iran came back strongly after the debacle against England in their World Cup opener to register their third win in the history of the competition against Wales.

WHAT NEXT FOR IRAN? Iran take on the USMNT in their third and final group fixture on November 29. A win would see them progress to the knockout stages, potentially even as group winners if England fail to defeat Wales.