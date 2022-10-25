Inter vs Viktoria Plzen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Viktoria Plzen on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India

Inter are set to take on Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday at San Siro. The Serie A outfit are on the verge of qualifying for the knockouts and another three points would ensure their progression.

They got the better of Barcelona at home and then held the Blaugrana to a draw which helped them to hold on to the second spot in Group C with seven points from 12 matches. They are unbeaten in their last five outings across all competitions.

On the other hand, Viktoria Plzen, are out of the competition and will play for pride. They are the leaders in the Czech First League and head into this match on the back of a 3-1 win over Banik. Although, Inter might prove to be too hot to handle for Michal Bilek's side there is little doubt that they will give their all to leave from San Siro with their heads held high.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Viktoria Plzen date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Viktoria Plzen Date: October 26, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15 pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan Stream: fuboTV (Start with free trial)

How to watch Inter vs Viktoria Plzen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be live streamed through Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 are showing the game between Viktoria Plzen and Inter in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.

Country TV Channel Stream US NA Paramount+/ FuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app India Sony Ten 1 SD/HD Sony Liv

Inter team news and squad

Simone Inzaghi might include Romelu Lukaku in the matchday squad but the Belgian will not get a start, with Edin Dzeko set to partner Lautaro Martinez up front. Marcelo Brozovic is still unavailable.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan might slot in at the centre of the park along with Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, and Francesco Acerbi are likely to start in a three-man back-line with Andre Onana in goal.

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz. Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni. Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Brozovic. Forwards Dzeko, Martinez, Correa.

Viktoria Plzen team news and squad

Michal Bilek has no injury concerns in his team. He likes to set up his side in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thomas Chory leading from the front.

Adam Vlkanova, Lukas Kalvach, Pavel Bucha, and Jhon Mosquera are likely to start in midfield.

Jindrich Stanek should keep his place between the sticks and he is set to be shielded by a back-four of Vaclav Jemelka, Ludek Pernica, Lukas Hejda and Milan Havel.