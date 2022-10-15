Inter vs Salernitana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Salernitana on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Inter will be looking to find some consistency when they host Salernitana in Serie A at the San Siro on Sunday. They have not had the best of starts in the league as they sit seventh on the table with 15 points from nine matches.

Salernitana have also not been fortunate enough with their form as they have managed to win just one game in five and find themselves four places behind Inter in the standings. Davide Nicola's side has to put their best foot forward in Milan to at least churn out a point from the fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Inter vs Salernitana date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Salernitana Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am BST / 6:30am ET / 4:00pm IST Venue: San Siro, Italy

How to watch Inter vs Salernitana on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on Sports 18 - 1 SD & HD and can be live-streamed on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

Inter team news and squad

Inter will continue to miss the services of Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku. However, they will be boosted by the return of Joaquin Correa.

Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko will continue to feature up front. The midfield five could be made of Denzel Dumfries and Robin Gosens as the two wing-backs with Nicolo Barella, Kristjan Asllani and Hakan Calhanoglu in the centre of the park.

Andre Onana should start in goal with Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, and Francesco Acerbi at the back.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Asslani, Gosens; Martinez, Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Correa

Salernitana team news and squad

Matteo Lovato, Giulio Maggiore, and club captain Franck Ribery are unavailable for this fixture due to injury, while Ivan Radovanovic is out after he was given his marching orders against Verona.

However, all eyes will be on Boulaye Dia as he has been in sensational form, scoring four goals in five appearances in Serie A. His partnership with loan signing Krysztof Piatek should keep Inter's defence on their toes.