Inter Miami under MLS investigation for Matuidi signing

The league will look to verify if the transfer is in accordance with salary and roster guidelines

Inter Miami's signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be investigated by MLS, the league has confirmed.

The 33-year-old joined the Florida side from Juventus in a free transfer last summer.

There have now been questions raised as to whether the David Beckham-owned side looked to evade the league's roster rules when signing the World Cup winner.

What will MLS be investigating?

Miami signed Matuidi using Targeted Allocation Money instead of registering him as a Designated Player, which would have seen him earn a higher salary.

But it has been claimed that Matuidi has been paid more money than is stipulated in his contract – meaning he should have been listed as a Designated Player.

The league has announced the deal will be reviewed to determine whether the signing is in accordance with salary and roster guidelines.

A statement read: "Major League Soccer has begun a formal review of Inter Miami CF’s signing of midfielder Blaise Matuidi, specifically investigating whether the signing of the player complied with Major League Soccer’s salary budget and roster guidelines.

"MLS will not make further comment until the completion of its investigation."

What was Inter Miami's response?

The club has welcomed the investigation, saying in a statement: "Inter Miami CF acknowledges the statement made by Major League Soccer today, and we look forward to fully engaging with the league's review process.

"We will have no further comment."

How has Matuidi settled at Inter Miami?

Matuidi, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, has made 16 appearances for Inter Miami since his arrival last August.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star made his debut in the 0-0 draw with Nashville in September and scored his first goal in November as his side lost 2-1 to Toronto.

