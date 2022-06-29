Inter Miami sign French winger Jean from Lens

The forward will add depth the the club's attack as he signs for the MLS club until 2024

Inter Miami have signed French attacker Corentin Jean from RC Lens, the club have announced.

Jean joins Miami on a contract that runs to the 2024 season, having spent the entirety of his career thus far in Ligues 1 and 2.

The 26-year-old attacker is expected to play primarily on the wing, but also adds some depth at striker alongside Leonardo Campana and Gonzalo Higuain.

What have Inter Miami said about Jean?

“Corentin Jean is an exciting, technical and dynamic player who will bolster our attack by helping us generate more chances in the final third, contributing mostly from wide areas and giving us more depth up top," said Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

"We believe his quality and experience at the highest levels will strengthen our squad to help us achieve our goals this season and beyond."

Jean's career so far

Jean began his playing days with Troyes after originally joining the club as a youth player in 2010.

He signed with Monaco in 2015 and was subsequently loaned to Troyes and Toulouse before making a permanent move to the latter in 2017.

In 2020 he signed with Lens, scoring seven goals and providing five assists during his 54 appearances over two seasons with the club.

Jean has collected two league medals so far in his career: winning Ligue 2 with Troyes in 2014-15 before making five appearances in all competitions during Monaco's 2016-17 Ligue 1 triumph.

Internationally, Jean has featured for France up to U21 level.

