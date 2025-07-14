Inter Miami's Lionel Messi earns MLS Player of the Matchday award for Matchdays 23 and 24 after historic goal streak

The Argentine forward has been named MLS’s Player of the Matchday for Matchdays 23 and 24 of the 2025 MLS season after his remarkable scoring run

WHAT HAPPENED

Lionel Messi delivered another historic week of performances, scoring twice in Inter Miami's 2-1 win at New England Revolution on Wednesday and repeating the feat in a 2-1 home victory against Nashville SC. These consecutive braces extended his unprecedented streak to five straight MLS matches with multiple goals, cementing his place in league record books as the first player to achieve this milestone. It also earned the Argentine yet another MLS Player of the Matchday award for Matchdays 23 and 24, his fourth such award this season and 10th overall.

WHAT THE MLS POSTED

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Argentine superstar's dominance has catapulted Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference standings while rewriting MLS record books. This latest Player of the Matchday honor marks Messi's fourth such award this season and tenth overall, making him just the sixth player in league history to reach double-digits in the weekly honor. He now leads all active players in this achievement, surpassing Josef Martínez's nine career Player of the Matchday awards.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Messi and Inter Miami face a crucial test of their Eastern Conference supremacy with an away match against second-place FC Cincinnati on July 16. They will then face a challenging road fixture against the New York Red Bulls at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 19.