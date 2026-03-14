Inter, Chivu: "No cause for concern, the derby hasn't changed a thing"

Inter must step up to thwart Milan’s comeback attempt and close in on the Scudetto. Nerazzurri manager Cristian Chivu spoke about this ahead of the match against Atalanta in an interview with DAZN. Here are his comments:

Be the first to comment

"We need to get back to doing what we’ve always done this season: setting the pace and maintaining consistency. We must learn from our mistakes and move forward with confidence. Thuram’s return is important; he’s recovered from his fever and trained well. We’re pleased to have him back; he’s important to us."





"Am I worried? My concern doesn’t stem from a lost match, but lies in building the squad and our journey. We’ve always said we want to be competitive right to the end and nothing has changed; we have the same determination."