Inter to intensify pursuit of Arsenal and USMNT star Folarin Balogun after turning away from Alvaro Morata deal

Inter are focused on signing Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun as their interest in Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has cooled.

Inter need a striker

Club lost Dzeko and Lukaku

Balogun their main target

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter are in the market for a striker having lost both Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku this summer. They have signed Marcus Thuram as a free agent, but are still lightweight in attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The plan was to bring back Lukaku for a third time, but his dalliances with Juventus and AC Milan didn't sit well with the club, and they cut ties with the Belgian and they were then linked to Morata.

AND WHAT'S MORE: La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Inter are no longer interested in Morata and are instead focused on signing Balogun from the Gunners.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? The Nerazzurri really need to get their attacking options bolstered by the beginning of the season, as they only have Thuram and Lautaro Martinez.