Inter 'annoyed' and deeply disappointed' by Romelu Lukaku's attitude as Chelsea striker now open to Juventus move

In an odd turn of events, Romelu Lukaku has 'annoyed' Inter by claiming he'd be open to a move to Juventus, despite saying otherwise in the past.

All signs pointed towards a permanent Inter move

Lukaku's recent attitude has 'disappointed' San Siro club

Now open to a move to Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian striker scored 14 goals in all competitions for Inter last season and it seemed certain that he'd be staying at San Siro should Chelsea and the Neazzurri come to an agreement over a transfer fee - something that should not be a problem due to Andre Onana's impending move to Manchester United. However, it has been revealed that Lukaku's representatives have reached out to Juventus in order to maybe seal a move to Turin instead, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The update has left Inter "annoyed" and "deeply disappointed" by the striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a deal that would certainly make sense as Juventus may well lose Dusan Vlahovic to PSG in the coming weeks. That opens up a space in the squad for a striker while also providing the funds to complete such a deal. Regardless of whether that happens or not, Inter might turn their nose up at signing the forward permanently because of this sudden change of heart.

WHAT NEXT FOR LUKAKU? While Chelsea are still in the market for an out-and-out striker, it's highly unlikely they'll give the Belgian a third chance to lead their line after failing to do so on two occasions now. However, where in Italy Lukaku will be playing his football remains to be seen.