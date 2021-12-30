Inter in advanced talks for Ginter as Nerazzurri eye summer transfer for Gladbach star

Inter are favourites to land Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter following the defender’s confirmation that he will leave the Bundesliga club after five seasons, GOAL can confirm.

The 27-year-old, a member of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad at Brazil 2014, has spent the past half-decade at Borussia-Park, establishing himself as one of his nation’s best centre-backs.

But with the news that he will exit North Rhine-Westphalia at the close of the current campaign, clubs have been put on high alert for his services – and the Serie A champions look to be frontrunners for his signature.

What has been said?

Ginter confirmed that he would not renew his stay with Gladbach in a lengthy post on social media earlier this week, with the player thanking the club and its fans for making him feeling welcome during his time with them.

“After a series of negotiations, I have decided not to extend the contract which will expire in the summer,” the defender wrote on Instagram. “After five excellent years at Borussia Monchengladbach, it is very difficult for me to take this step.

“But I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional growth. I owe a lot to Borussia, and I will always have the club and its fans in my heart.”

Nerazzurri in advanced discussions

Despite news only breaking this month about Ginter’s future, and with strong interest elsewhere across Europe - including from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich - it is Inter who look to be in pole position for his services.

Article continues below

The Milan side have been in discussion with the player’s representatives since November and are hopeful of wrangling him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

The club were reportedly happy to have purchased Ginter for a fee in January, but Gladbach, embroiled in a rough run of form, are not willing to lose any of their key players as they attempt to avoid a relegation battle.

Further reading