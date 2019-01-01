Injured Kompany to miss his own Man City testimonial match

The Anderlecht player-manager has been forced to pull out of the game against a Premier League all-stars XI on Wednesday night

legend Vincent Kompany will miss his own testimonial match on Wednesday night due to a hamstring injury.

The player-manager is set to bid an emotional farewell to City at the Etihad Stadium when a City Legends side faces a Premier League all-star XI.

But his plans to line-up in a City shirt for the last time have been dented by a hamstring problem.

Speaking ahead of the game Kompany said: "Unfortunately, I won’t be starting tonight or playing. For me not to play this game - the irony has not escaped anyone.

"It’s typical of me, I’ve got a slight hamstring injury so I couldn’t risk it tonight but there’s a lot of awesome players.

"It’s a celebration to say goodbye and I don’t have to be on the pitch. It’s for an unbelievable cause.

"It's unfortunate that Leroy Sane is out with a knee injury, because I would have put him on Gary Neville," Kompany told Sky Sports .

"My goal was to put the fastest winger I could find on Gary Neville's side! Unless he goes and hides at centre-back, we'll see."

Kompany had wanted Yaya Toure to turn out too but he explained: “Of course I asked Yaya but he's in at the moment and his club are very serious about going up and he said he couldn't make it, he had to be there.”

Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Mario Balotelli are among the Man City stars taking to the pitch at the Etihad.

Kompany joked: "Mario should be coming but as you know with Mario everything could still go wrong."

The City Legends side will be coming up against Premier League greats Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Gary Neville in the clash.

Pep Guardiola will manage the City team with Roberto Martinez taking charge of the Premier League side.

Kompany, who captained Manchester City to four Premier League titles, left at the end of last season to return to boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager.

Money raised from the match will go to Tackle4MCR - the initiative Kompany set up with the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, to address rough sleeping and homelessness in the city.