'This is just inhumane' - Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui speaks out on controversial pro-Palestine social media posts, while club confirm 'detailed conversation' planned with defender

Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui has voiced his support for Palestine on social media which has brought a swift response from his club.

Mazraoui published a message in support of Palestine after militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. Israel has since launched a counter-offensive and told civilians living in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate.

The Bayern defender shared a pro-Palestine video on Instagram which featured a voiceover that said: "God, help our oppressed brothers in Palestine to achieve victory. May God give mercy to the dead, may God heal their wounded.”

Club side Bayern Munich responded promptly to Mazraoui's comments and confirmed talks would be held with the defender when he returns to the club later this week.

"FC Bayern immediately contacted Noussair Mazroui following his Instagram posts on Sunday," read a club statement to German Press Agency DPA. "The player is currently in Africa with the Morocco national team. After his return, a detailed personal conversation with the club's management in Munich is planned. Regardless of that, everyone, including every employee and every player, knows what values FC Bayern stands for. We expressed this publicly and unequivocally in a post immediately after the terrorist attack on Israel."

"We're concerned about our friends in Israel and stand with them. At the same time, we hope for peaceful coexistence for all people in the Middle East."

Mazraoui has also spoken to DPA about his controversial social media post and to explain his point of view.

"The point is that I strive for peace and justice in this world," he explained. "This means that I will always be against all kinds of terrorism, hatred and violence."

Mazraoui is currently on international duty with the Morocco national team who face Liberia on Tuesday in qualifying for AFCON 2023.