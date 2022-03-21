Incredible Drogba record equaled by Marseille's Milik

Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik equalled Didier Drogba's long-standing record after scoring in Olympique Marseille's 2-1 win over Nice on Sunday in the French Ligue 1 assignment staged at Orange Velodrome Stadium.

The Napoli attacker, who is on loan with the Olympians, needed the first half to score his 30th goal for the club in 47 games played. By doing so, the 28-year-old matched Drogba's achievement registered in the 2003/2004 season.

The Ivory Coast legend made 55 appearances for Marseille and scored 32 goals in total and got seven assists.

During his stay at the Phocaeans, the former Elephant scored 19 league goals and ended up being crowned the National Union Professional Footballers (UNFP) Player of the Year. He also scored five goals in the Champions League and when his team was demoted to the Europa League he found the back of the net six times to help them reach the final whereby they fell to Valencia 2-0.

After his exploits, Chelsea came for his signature in 2004, signing him for £24 million.

The Marseille faithful are optimistic Milik can stay at the club and help them realize their objectives, that is if he is permanently signed.

This is his second season with the team; in the 2020/21 campaign, he played 15 Ligue 1 matches and scored nine goals and got an assist. In the Europa League, the Polish star played five matches and got four goals.

The 28-year-old was also effective in the French Cup whereby he found the back of the net five times in the four games he was involved in.

In the ongoing campaign, he has played 19 French top-tier matches, managing seven strikes and an assist.

Marseille are hopeful of finishing in the Champions League places; they are currently second on the table with 53 points from 29 games, 12 less than runaway leaders PSG.

They are being pressured by Rennes and Nice who have 52 and 50 points in third and fourth places respectively.