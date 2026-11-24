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Sporting boss Paulo Fonseca says it is "impossible to make an analysis" of Mauricio Pochettino's Manchester United ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash in Lisbon. With Leny Yoro sent off after eight minutes at Anfield, Fonseca has turned to footage of Pochettino's time with the United States, while refusing to label the Red Devils "fragile".

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Fonseca in the dark over Pochettino's United

Fonseca has admitted he has little to go on when preparing for United, with Pochettino having taken charge of only one game. That match, a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, was disrupted by Yoro's early red card, which has since been overturned on appeal.

"Eight minutes, red card. It's impossible to make an analysis," Fonseca said, as reported by BBC Sport. "I tried to see Pochettino with the United States and what kind of solutions he used. There is some information but it is very difficult to predict."

Fonseca refuses to label United 'fragile'

Despite United sitting 19th in the Premier League, Fonseca refused to accept that they are vulnerable. "I don't follow the reasoning," he said. "Manchester is a great team. I don't believe a lot that great teams are fragile."

He pointed to United's last Champions League outing, when they came from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2. "Moreover, when they have a new head coach, with such world-class players, it's extremely unpredictable to see if they will have a good day or bad day," he added.

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United's domestic slump

United have not won in the Premier League since August and have conceded 19 goals in their last six matches, leaving Pochettino with a huge task after replacing Michael Carrick during the international break.

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Fonseca, who was appointed on November 4 after Sporting bought him out of his contract at Lyon, is also new to his role and has had little time to stamp his own ideas on the side. Defender Eduardo Quaresma has already warned his team-mates against underestimating United.

Lisbon showdown awaits

Sporting host United at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Wednesday night, with Yoro cleared to play.

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Pochettino will be desperate for a positive result to ease the pressure after a chaotic start to his reign.