‘Impossible for Barcelona to beat Real Madrid to Haaland & Mbappe’ – Tebas sounds Camp Nou transfer warning

Barcelona have been warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas that transfer deals for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe will be “impossible”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants are forever in the market for the best talent available, but much-publicised financial struggles at Camp Nou have forced ambition to be reined in slightly on the recruitment front. Barca would still like to think that they would be contenders if exit doors were to open for Haaland and Mbappe at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively, but they have been informed that there is no way they could challenge arch-rivals Real Madrid in the race for a couple of superstar forwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tebas has told El Chiringuito when quizzed on the possible arrival of two global icons in La Liga – with Haaland’s agent revealing that he has the “key to the door” at City and Mbappe being linked with a summer move away from PSG despite committing to a new contract in 2022: “I hope that's the case. But these two players could only come to Real Madrid right now because Barcelona's financial situation as of today does not permit Barcelona to reach these types of players. Many things would have to change financially at Barcelona for them to be able to go for these players next season, so many things that I would consider it impossible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real were heavily linked with Mbappe prior to his signing of fresh terms at PSG and were credited with interest in Haaland before he decided to leave Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City in a £51 million ($63m) deal during the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has been a revelation at City, netting 31 goals through 27 appearances, while World Cup winner Mbappe has found the target on 25 occasions for PSG in 2022-23, but Barcelona currently have prolific Polish frontman Robert Lewandowski leading their line and have him tied to a contract through to 2026.