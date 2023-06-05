Ilkay Gundogan no closer to signing new Man City deal as Arsenal and Barcelona circle

Ilkay Gundogan is yet to sign a new deal at Manchester City as he remains focused on the Champions League final against Inter.

  • Gundogan yet to sign new Man City deal
  • Arsenal, Barcelona and Milan want him
  • Focused on winning Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? The German midfielder's existing contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the current season but he is yet to sign a new deal with the club as he remains focused on winning the Champions League, as confirmed by his agent and uncle Ilhan Gundogan.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Ilhan said, "Nothing has been agreed with City or any other club. The recent reports are NOT true. Ilkay is only focused on the final."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester City captain reportedly has offers from clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona and AC Milan while the Premier League champions want to offer him a new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ILKAY GUNDOGAN? The 32-year-old, who has six goals in his last six matches, will be next seen in action on Saturday when Manchester City take on Inter in the Champions League final.

