Iker Casillas hospitalised by heart attack

The 37-year-old, who has been playing in Portugal since 2015 when he left Real Madrid, is recovering and is expected to sit out the rest of the season

Former goalkeeper Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack on Wednesday morning, have confirmed to Portuguese media.

The 37-year-old is recovering in hospital following emergency surgery, says TVI, and is not expected to play again for the club this season.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed Casillas felt pain on the pitch during a training session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

Multiple Portuguese reports suggest the World Cup 2010 winner is in no further immediate danger and it's hoped he'll make a full recovery.

"Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during Wednesday morning's training session," Porto said in a statement.

"The training session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto.

"Casillas is doing well, he's stable and his heart problem has been resolved."

The former Real Madrid star originally joined Porto in 2015, having asserted himself as one of the most decorated goalkeepers in history for both club and country.

During his illustrious stay in Madrid, Casillas won five times while also claiming three trophies and two crowns, racking up 725 total appearances for the club in the process.

In total, Casillas helped lead the club to 19 trophies during his time at Madrid and also holds the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper in the FIFPro World XI as well as the record for most ever appearances in the Champions League.

Casillas' heroics also extended to his play with the national team, as he was a key piece during one of international football's most successful eras with .

That Spanish team won three major trophies in a row, capturing the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup with Casillas starting in each of those finals.

Since joining Porto in 2015, Casillas has won two trophies, including a league crown in 2017-18, featuring 156 total times in nearly four full campaigns.

Casillas, who signed a new two-year contract with the Portuguese club in March, helped Porto reach the Champions League knockout stages once again this season, where they were defeated by 6-1 on aggregate.

He's started 42 games this season, including each of the club's league matches as they battle for a second consecutive title.

Porto currently sit second in the league with 76 points, two behind league-leaders through 31 games.

The club will face Aves at home on Saturday in the first of the team's three remaining league matches before taking on Nacional and CP in the final two matches of the Primeira Liga campaign.