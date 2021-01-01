African All Stars

Ighalo leaving Manchester United: How football world reacted

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Comments()
Odion Ighalo, Man Utd
Getty
The Nigerian had announced his departure on social media, saying his time at Old Trafford was an honour he will forever cherish

Football fans took to social media to react to Odion Ighalo bidding farewell to Premier League side Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker’s loan deal with the Red Devils will come to an end on January 31, and he is set to return to Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo arrived the Old Trafford giants on a temporary deal on the final day of the 2020 January transfer window, to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, who was sidelined with a back issue.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, his contract was extended having impressed in his eight appearances before lockdown - scoring four goals in three starts.

However, he had precious little time on the pitch in the 2020/21 season and subsequently returned to his parent club.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    As expected, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Watford man’s departure.

    Close