Icardi close to signing new Inter deal

The Argentine's long-running stand-off with the club's board appears close to an end as both parties agree terms on a contract extension

Mauro Icardi is finally closing in on signing a new deal with Inter, Goal can confirm.

A meeting has been scheduled between the two parties before the end of the month, with Icardi set to earn €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season.

It is understood that the deal will include a release clause of somewhere in the region of €160-180m (£140-160/$180-$205m) and is likely to run until 2023.

The Argentine's renewal with the club has been a topic of much debate in recent months, with the player's agent and wife, Wanda Nara, having caused a stir in an interview in which she stated there was interest in her client from other clubs as Inter stood off meeting their contract demands.

“Icardi's renewal with Inter is a very long way off,” she said. “We have not received a satisfactory offer. It is not logical for Mauro to renew on the same salary he receives now – we believe he is at a superior level.

“We have a very good relationship with the two biggest clubs in Spain who are very interested in Mauro, as well as one in France and one in England.”

Nara's words did little to quash rumours that the striker could be ready to leave San Siro at the end of the season.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport followed that interview, the Italian outlet stating that Icardi could change his agent in the wake of the quotes.

“Bullshit” was Icardi's response via Instagram, before stating: “Wanda Nara will always take care of my and our interests until the end of our careers.”

Tempers cooled shortly after, with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta telling DAZN: “We have no doubts that Mauro Icardi will remain here, as we are happy with him and vice versa. The only remaining issue is when to put pen to paper on the contracts.”

That time appears to be nigh, according to Goal's sources, while Nara's tune changed somewhat in recent days, having stated: “I hope it can be an important week: my phone is on and for me he’ll renew 100 per cent, even if I haven’t talked to anyone yet.”

Inter's captain has scored 121 goals during his time in Milan, making him the club's ninth-top scorer of all time, just two behind Italian icon Christian 'Bobo' Vieri.

Icardi, Serie A's joint-top scorer in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons, returns to action with the Nerazzurri on Sunday as they take in a trip to Torino.