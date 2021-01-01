‘I think Kane fancies Man Utd' - Tottenham star 'must be thinking' about Old Trafford switch, says Keane

The former Red Devil can see the England international joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks this summer as Spurs struggle in the Premier League

Harry Kane "must be thinking" about a potential switch to Old Trafford according to Roy Keane, who says the Tottenham star "fancies" Manchester United.

Kane's future has been a topic of much speculation in recent months, with the experienced striker being tipped to walk away from Spurs in the summer in order to fulfil his trophy ambitions.

It has been suggested that Tottenham will be unable to hold onto Kane if they miss out on Champions League qualification, and their hopes were dented by a 3-1 loss to United on Sunday which Keane believes will fuel the forward's desire to move to Manchester.

What's been said?

"For Kane, he’d be looking at this United team today and listen they’ve made progress over the last 12 months and surely Kane must be thinking: ‘I could be the top man at Manchester United up front,'" the Red Devils legend told Sky Sports. "With the service he’d be getting, Kane must fancy United."

Asked if Kane's presence would guarantee an influx of silverware for United, Keane responded: "If Kane is in the United team, as night follows days yeah.

"Manchester United have closed the gap on City and Kane would be another huge step. Maybe Kane doesn’t want to go abroad, Manchester United are still a huge, huge pull."

Kane and Spurs humbled by United

The Red Devils moved to within 11 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City by beating Tottenham at the weekend, thanks to goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood.

Kane has admitted that he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his next move, with Real Madrid reportedly also in the race to sign the 27-year-old.

United have the financial muscle to compete with Madrid for the forward's signature, and they may be a better fit for him given the fact he would walk straight into Solskjaer's starting XI.

Cavani has been tipped to return to South America in the summer, which leaves the No 9 spot open for Kane to fill should the Red Devils be able to successfully broker a deal with Spurs.

However, the north London outfit's chairman Daniel Levy has a reputation as a tough negotiator, with it reported that the club will demand around £150 million ($206m) for their star frontman.

