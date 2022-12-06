'I'm not going to lie' - Spain World Cup starlet Ansu Fati admits frustration over his role at Barcelona

Spain World Cup starlet Ansu Fati has revealed that he wants a more prominent role at Barcelona after a frustrating start to the season.

Fati has fallen the pecking order at Barcelona

Wants to play a more important role

Explains the difference between Xavi and Luis Enrique

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati has been barely used by Xavi at Barcelona and has made just five starts for the Catalan club in 2022-23. He is fighting for a place with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele, but both men are currently being favoured ahead of him by the manager at Camp Nou. Fati has expressed his frustration over the situation, but remains determined to force his way back into the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm not going to lie. Yes, it’s true that I expected that I would play more," he told Mundo Deportivo.

"I want to play but I understand that the coach (Xavi) is the one who decides, and I have to give my best every day to be able to turn it around.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old is currently with the Spanish national team in Qatar but his minutes have been limited there as well as he has been used only as a substitute during the 2-1 group stage loss against Japan. When asked about the difference in philosophy between Xavi and La Roja boss Luis Enrique, Fati refused to compare the two. "I think that each coach has his way of seeing things,'' he said. ''Everyone has their way of being, explaining and playing. In the end Luis Enrique and Xavi are different, but because one is training a club and the other a national team. I see it differently.''

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history at 17 years and 311 days when he scored against Ukraine in September, 2020. Just three days before, he also became Spain's youngest debutant since 1936 when he took to the pitch against Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI? The Barcelona forward will hope that he gets to feature against Morocco in Spain's last-16 World Cup encounter on Tuesday.