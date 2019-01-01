I-League: Delhi High Court defers Minerva Punjab's hearing to February 22

The defending champions filed a writ petition against AIFF at the Delhi High Court on Monday...

Minerva Punjab moved Delhi high court on Monday to file a writ petition against the All Football Federation (AIFF). The case, which was to be heard on Tuesday, has now been deferred to February 22.

"The hearing did not take place today. We have given a new date of February 22," confirmed Ranjit Bajaj to Goal.

The defending champions stated in their complaint that 'AIFF tried to force the team to play in Srinagar against Real Kashmir when the situation in Srinagar is akin to a warzone."



Minerva did not turn up for the match on February 18 in Srinagar and subsequently, the matter was referred to AIFF's League Committee.

The Chandigarh-based club on Tuesday put out a clarification in social media stating, "We have no problems with Kashmir. We were infact the first team to play there this season. Our main squad travelled for the J&K Invitational Cup and enjoyed our experience. Our decision to not travel to Srinagar for the match against Real Kashmir stems from security reasons.

"We find it unsafe to travel to Srinagar in the immediate aftermath of the Pulwama attacks. Like we've said in multiple press releases, we have no problem playing the team once the situation calms down and order is restored. We are also ready to play the match in a neutral venue of AIFF's choice."





