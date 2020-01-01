'I hope Thiago doesn't go to Liverpool!' - Bayern Munich star is 'one of the best midfielders around', says Rooney

The Manchester United legend has talked up the talents of the playmaker currently being linked with a move to Anfield

hero Wayne Rooney has admitted to hoping that Thiago doesn't join , believing the star is "one of the best midfielders around".

Bayern are reportedly ready to sell Thiago if their €30 million (£27m/$36m) asking price is met during the summer transfer window. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the Spaniard has turned down the chance to sign a contract extension and is eager to undertake a new challenge away from .

, Man United and have all been linked with the 29-year-old, but Liverpool has been touted as his most likely next destination.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described Thiago as a "great player" when asked about a possible swoop for Thiago last month, and City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached the playmaker at between 2008 and 2012, has insisted that he would thrive in the Premier League.

United legend Rooney would love to see the Bayern talisman plying his trade in the English top-flight but would rather he didn't join up with the newly crowned champions at Anfield.

The former international and current captain told The Sunday Times of Thiago's quality: "He almost came to United in 2013 and now Liverpool are linked with him. He’s one of the best midfielders around – I just hope he doesn’t go there!

"He can take the ball, be composed on it, keep things ticking over – and he’ll put his foot in. He’s an all-round midfielder, really, with a bit of everything. He backs up that Bayern press and he drops in between the centre-halves to take the ball yet can also join in when they’re playing around the other box too.

"He’s a great player. It would be great to see him in the Premier League, actually."

Thiago is currently preparing with the rest of the Bayern squad for a final showdown against in Lisbon.

The international will likely retain his spot in Hansi Flick's line up on Sunday, having started against his former club Barca in an 8-2 quarter-final victory before also starring in a 3-0 win over in the last four.