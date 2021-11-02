'I don't miss football' - Ex-Juventus and Manchester United star Tevez admits he lacks 'fire' to return

Former Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City star Carlos Tevez admits he finds little motivation to return to professional football and does not miss the game.

Tevez parted company with Boca Juniors in June, while refusing to announce his retirement at the age of 37 following his third spell with the Xeneize.

However he seems to be in little rush to find a new club as he enjoys life away from the pitch.

What was said?

"I don't feel the desire to be there when the ball is rolling. On Saturday I had a wedding while Boca were playing and inside I thought that, if I were playing, I'd be missing the wedding," the ex-Argentina international explained to ESPN.

"If that result (a 1-0 defeat to Gimnasia) happened like that, I wouldn't go because I'd be angry and I wouldn't take any photos or have a drink; everyone would say Boca lost and Tevez was out partying. Football is like that.

"Am I thinking about coming back? All my friends and family ask me, but I don't know where to start. Right now I am enjoying the moment.

"You start to wonderm but in the meantime I am taking care of myself. I would like something to grab my interest and motivate me or which brings something out of me, but right now, every time I watch Juventus, Boca or a team I've played for, I look inside myself for that fire to motivate myself to play for six months or a year longer and I can't find it."

The end of a legend?

Should Tevez ultimately decide to hang up his boots, it would draw the curtain on an exceptional career.

Carlitos began as a teenager at Boca, winning the 2003 Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup among other trophies and also taking Corinthians to a Brazilian Serie A triumph before experiencing his first taste of European football with West Ham United.

Glittering spells followed with Man Utd, Man City and Juventus, who he finally left in 2015 in favour of a return to Boca.

Article continues below

The last six years have seen him lighting up the Bombonera, with the exception of a short stint in China with Shanghai Shenhua in 2017, and adding a further four Primera Division crowns to his name; although the biggest prize, a second Libertadores, remained elusive.

Tevez's club trophy count stands at a whopping 26, including league titles in four different countries with five different clubs and successes in both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League, making him just one of just 11 players in history to have completed that feat.

Further reading