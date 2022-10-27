'I bet even he was surprised!' - Klopp addresses Nunez horror miss for Liverpool vs Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has addressed Darwin Nunez's horror miss against Ajax, suggesting even the striker himself may be surprised he didn't score.

Nunez missed sitter to make score 2-0

Klopp suggested even Uruguayan was surprised

Made amends by scoring in the second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Just after Mohamed Salah put Klopp's men one up in Amsterdam, Nunez had the chance to make it two. Roberto Firmino fizzed the ball across the box into the strikers feet and all he had to do was tap it in the back of the net. Instead the ball cannoned off the post, with everyone in the stadium bewildered as to how he missed.

WHAT HE SAID: Klopp addressed the miss after the game, telling BT Sport: “I think even he was surprised! [when Firmino passed for the shot on the woodwork]. He had a really good game in both directions, helped defending and played with a big heart today so hopefully we took him off early enough!''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ultimately Nunez's miss didn't mean too much. The Uruguayan made amends by nodding home a header just four minutes into the second half, grabbing his fourth goal in five games. Harvey Elliott then ensured Liverpool secured their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners in the end.

IN TWO PHOTOS: Both Nunez and his manager will be relieved he made up for the howler!

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL & NUNEZ? After faltering against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool needed a pick-me-up and got it from this victory. A struggling Leeds travel to Anfield on October 28 as Klopp's side look to find some consistency in the Premier League.