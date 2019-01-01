Hudson-Odoi refuses to be drawn on Bayern speculation

Should the Chelsea winger leave Stamford Bridge this window he could follow in a similar path to Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi failed to rule out the possibility of moving to Bayern Munch this month as speculation over his future mounts.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a mega-money transfer to the Bundesliga champions and was reportedly the subject of a £35m ($46m) bid earlier this month.

Goal also confirmed on Saturday that Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request to force a move away from Chelsea.

However when asked about this, the winger was remaining tight-lipped.

"I don't know. I can't say,” Hudson-Odoi responded when asked by the BBC if he will soon join Bayern.

“I just keep working hard and you never know what happens. I can't say [if I spoke to Bayern],” he added.

Hudson-Odoi was speaking after Chelsea’s 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which he netted for the Blues.

"Yes, I think that's definitely one of my highlights,” he said.

“It was a great game and I think Andreas found me well with the run. It was nice to top it off with a goal.”

However, it could well be the England youth international’s last game for Chelsea.

When drawn on the situation after the match, assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said: “We want him to stay.

“He has a contract, we are training. We believe in what he can do for this team. don’t think there are many 18-year-old players around Europe that are are playing as much as him in a big team.

“If you look at Juventus, all the big teams they don’t have many 18-year-old players playing like we do. That shows that we believe in him, we think he can be an important player for us, so we will see what happens.”

However, Sarri refused to rule out Hudosn-Odoi’s departure.

“Look I am not the club, I work for the club,” said the Italian coach.

“I can do as much as I can, but then this are decisions that don’t belong for me. There is certainly a good understanding between the management and the club, but at the end of the day I cannot say more than that.”

Hudson-Odoi has grown frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities and he is yet to even start a Premier League game for the Blues.

While it could be the end of the road at Stamford Bridge for the Chelsea youth graduate, it was just the beginning for striker Gonzalo Higuain on Sunday.

The Argentinian made his debut for Maurizio Sarri’s side in the FA Cup and could well play his first Premier League game on Wednesday when they travel to Bournemouth.