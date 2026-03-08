It's a massive day in Portugal with leaders Porto travelling to Lisbon giants Benfica. Can 'The Special One' pull a rabbit out of a hat to keep his side in the title race?

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Benfica vs FC Porto as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Benfica vs FC Porto with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Benfica vs FC Porto kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio da Luz

Benfica vs FC Porto will kick off on 8 Mar 2026 at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Match preview

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest clashes between the two rivals in recent memory. Porto sits at the summit, three points clear of Sporting in second and seven ahead of Benfica in third. A home win would breathe new life into the title race for Jose Mourinho's Benfica, against the side he managed to Champions League glory all the way back in 2019.

Amazingly, Benfica are the only team yet to be beaten in one of Europe's top six leagues, but a tally of seven draws has cost them dearly.

Getty Images

Francesco Farioli's Porto has arguably the best defence in the world, with just eight goals conceded in 24 league matches, even after an injury to veteran defender Thiago Silva. Top scorer, Samu, is doubtful for this clash too.

Can Mr Mourinho produce a timely masterclass in the Portuguese capital?

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: