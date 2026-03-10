Premier League crisis club Tottenham Hotspur visit the Wanda Metropolitano for Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Atletico Madrid.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham kick-off time

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham will kick off on 10 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Spurs won five matches in the league phase, including statement 2-0 victories over Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt to finish above all of PSG, Barcelona, Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea in the 36-team table. However, things are going dismally for the Europa League holders in the Premier League. The North Londoners are just a point above the relegation zone with nine matches to play. They're winless in the EPL in 2026, their worst start to a calendar year since 1935.

Now, against all odds, they go in search of a fourth straight UCL victory and a sixth clean sheet from their last seven in the tournament.

Finishing three points and 10 places worse off than Tottenham in the league-phase, Atleti survived a massive scare against Club Brugge, winning 7-4 in a chaotic playoff tie. Saturday's 3-2 win over Real Sociedad was their fourth consecutive win at the Wanda Metropolitano, scoring at least three times in all of those wins.

Key stats & injury news

Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur are all absent for Spurs, but Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are available despite domestic suspensions.

Antoine Griezmann's assist against Sociedad was his 300th career goal involvement for Atleti.

