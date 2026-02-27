It's a Friday night Black Country Derby as bottom club Wolves host Champions League-chasing Aston Villa.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wolves vs Aston Villa.

Wolves vs Aston Villa will kick off on 27 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Wolves are all but condemned to Premier League relegation. They'll want to fight for some West Midlands bragging rights against a recently stuttering Aston Villa side.

Unai Emery's visitors are six points clear of sixth-placed Liverpool, and only three points clear of Man United, who are in fourth. The Villans have only won one of their last four league outings and could get sucked into an almighty scramble for Champions League football.

Villa face Chelsea and Man United in their two league games following this assignment at Molineux. They've lost just one of their last 11 competitive away matches (W8, D2) and have won all five league games at any venue against sides starting this round in the bottom five.

Wolves’ Ladislav Krejčí is suspended after being sent off at Palace, while Villa remain without key midfielders Youri Tielemans and John McGinn.

Tammy Abraham netted Villa’s equaliser last week and has six goals in as many H2Hs against Wolves, including a hat-trick on this ground in 2019-20.

