West Ham is mounting a late surge to survive Premier League relegation. Next up in their path is title contenders Manchester City.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of West Ham vs Manchester City, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream West Ham vs Man City for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

West Ham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

West Ham vs Manchester City will kick off on 14 Mar 2026 at 16:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

West Ham have picked up 14 points from their last eight Premier League matches and are in with a fighting chance of surviving the dreaded drop. It's a remarkable reversal in fortunes, given the Hammers didn't win a Premier League game between 8 November and 17 January. Since that 10-match winless run, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have beaten Spurs, Sunderland, Burnley and Fulham, and taken points off Man United and Bournemouth.

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Manchester City find themselves seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand, after a costly 2-2 draw at home with Nottingham Forest. They do, however, have a Carabao Cup final coming up against Arsenal later in the month, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final date with Liverpool in April. It remains to be seen how Pep Guardiola's side responds to a humbling 3-0 defeat against an injury-hit Real Madrid team on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

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Key stats & injury news

City are without long-term absentees Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol, while manager Pep Guardiola sits this one out after picking up a two-game suspension following a yellow card against Newcastle.

City have won their last seven meetings with West Ham.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: