Seoul get their first taste of competitive football in 2026 when they travel to the AFC Champions League elite leaders Vissel Kobe.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul kick-off time
Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul kicks off on 10 Feb 2026 at 10:00 GMT.
Match preview
Vissel Kobe have been impressive in the AFC Champions League group stages. Overall, however, their form across the back-end of 2025 and the start of 2026 in all competitions has been patchy, with only one win in six outings inside 90 minutes.
In the Champions League, though, they've been clinical, converting 18.8% of their chances, the best record in the competition, and they've got four clean sheets. It's a tricky assignment for Seoul, who might be rusty after a long break.
Key stats
Yoshinori Muto has two goals and an assist in the ACL this term for Kobe.
New Seoul signing Song Min-kyu has five goals in 18 AFC club competition matches in his career and will be a key operator after the departure of former Man United star Jesse Lingard.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
NordVPN
