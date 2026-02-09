Seoul get their first taste of competitive football in 2026 when they travel to the AFC Champions League elite leaders Vissel Kobe.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul kick-off time

Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul kicks off on 10 Feb 2026 at 10:00 GMT.

Match preview

Vissel Kobe have been impressive in the AFC Champions League group stages. Overall, however, their form across the back-end of 2025 and the start of 2026 in all competitions has been patchy, with only one win in six outings inside 90 minutes.

In the Champions League, though, they've been clinical, converting 18.8% of their chances, the best record in the competition, and they've got four clean sheets. It's a tricky assignment for Seoul, who might be rusty after a long break.

Getty Images

Key stats

Yoshinori Muto has two goals and an assist in the ACL this term for Kobe.

New Seoul signing Song Min-kyu has five goals in 18 AFC club competition matches in his career and will be a key operator after the departure of former Man United star Jesse Lingard.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Skibbe Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Kim

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: