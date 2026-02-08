Real Madrid face a tough test of their title credentials with a trip to Valencia.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Valencia vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Valencia vs Real Madrid for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mestalla

Valencia vs Real Madrid kicks off on 8 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The LaLiga title race is getting spicy as Real Madrid trails arch rivals Barcelona by just a single point. However, that gap could be four points by the time Los Blancos kick off on Sunday at the Mestalla against Valencia.

Valencia are clearly happier at the Mestalla, with 17 of their 23 points this season picked up in home games, and they haven't lost a LaLiga match there since October. Despite this, Los Che are just a point clear of the relegation zone and will be fighting for their lives.

Injury news, key stats

Valencia will be without the injured trio Thierry Correia, Julen Agirrezabala and Mouctar Diakhaby. Cristian Rivero is suspended.

Eder Militao, Jude Bellingham and Ferland Mendy are all ruled out for Madrid with injuries. Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a much-awaited return, but Vinicius Jr is suspended.

Real Madrid lead LaLiga with 10 clean sheets.

Kylian Mbappe leads LaLiga with 22 goals and has slotted his last six penalties.

Four of Valencia's last six LaLiga matches have ended as draws.

