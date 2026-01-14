This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoToluca
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logoSantos Laguna
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Toluca vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca hosts Santos Laguna on matchday 2 of the Clausura in Liga MX. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Toluca vs Santos Laguna, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Nemesio Diez

Toluca vs Santos Laguna kicks off on 14 Jan 2026 at 22:10 EST and on 15 Jan at 03:10 GMT. 

Match preview

Toluca opened up their Clausura campaign with a tidy 1-0 win over Monterrey. They'll be confident ahead of this one, considering they've won eight of the last 10 meetings with these opponents.

Toluca skipper Alexis Vega enjoyed a productive Apertura, scoring four goals and supplying nine assists in 13 appearances. Portuguese striker Paulinho top-scored in the Apertura with 15 goals. 

Alexis Vega Clausura 2025 TolucaGetty Images

Santos Laguna lost 3-1 at home to Necaxa, despite having more possession of the ball. Argentinian striker Lucas Di Yorio scored their consolation. 

Injuries 

Central defender Luan is a doubt for Toluca.

Honduran striker Anthony Lozano is out until April for Santos Laguna, while right-back Jose Abella is suspended for this match. 

Team news & squads

Toluca vs Santos Laguna Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Rodriguez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

TOL

Last 5 matches

SAN

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

