The tension will be palpable at the London Stadium as West Ham United prepares for a critical encounter that carries massive implications at both ends of the Premier League table.

Here is where to find English language live streams of West Ham vs Everton as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Ham vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

West Ham vs Everton kicks off on 25 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

West Ham returns to home soil with a renewed sense of urgency following a hard-fought goalless draw against Crystal Palace, a result that keeps them clear of the immediate relegation danger but leaves little room for complacency. Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, the Hammers have shown signs of a tactical shift, prioritising defensive stability as they fight to secure their top-flight status.

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On the other side of the pitch, Everton arrives in London still harbouring aspirations for European qualification despite a heartbreaking late defeat to Liverpool in the recent Merseyside derby. The Toffees are looking to bounce back immediately, fully aware that any dropped points could severely hamper their push for a sixth-place finish, setting the stage for a match where West Ham’s desperate need for points clashes with Everton’s drive to maintain their European dreams.

Key stats & injury news

Statistically, the encounter promises to be a tight affair given the tactical discipline both sides have displayed in recent weeks. West Ham has managed to find some rhythm recently, though their ability to consistently convert chances into goals remains the primary focus for the coaching staff.

For the hosts, Lukasz Fabianski remains sidelined due to a back injury, and the tactical setup may see Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville tasked with leading the attacking transitions.

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Everton deals with the continued absence of Jack Grealish, who has been sidelined since February, a situation the club has been managing for some time.

With Everton looking to rely on the experience of Jordan Pickford at the back and West Ham banking on the vocal support of the home crowd to propel them through the relegation scrap, this Saturday fixture is finely poised to be an end-to-end battle where individual moments of quality will likely decide the outcome.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 18 J. Grealish

9 Beto

32 J. Branthwaite

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: