Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoSwansea
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoMiddlesbrough
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTIONS
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Swansea vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea
Middlesbrough

How to watch the Championship match between Swansea and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Swansea vs Middlesbrough as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKSky Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Swansea vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea and Middlesbrough will kick off at 6 Apr 2026, 17:30.

Match Preview

SwanseaGetty

The race for the Premier League is heating up as Swansea City prepares to host high-flying Middlesbrough at the Swansea.com Stadium. While Swansea finds itself in mid-table (14th), looking to play the role of spoiler, Boro currently occupies 2nd place and is desperate for points to secure automatic promotion. 

Recent form favours the visitors, who have picked up dominant wins against Birmingham and QPR, though they have struggled for goals in their most recent outings against low-block defences. Swansea will be aiming to bounce back from a heavy 3-0 defeat to Coventry, relying on their ability to strike from distance and the clinical finishing of the league's top scorer, Zan Vipotnik.

Team news & squads

Swansea vs Middlesbrough lineups

SwanseaHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-2-2-2

Home team crestMID
22
L. Vigouroux
5
B. Cabango
14
J. Tymon
41
S. Parker
15
C. Burgess
10
J. Eom
17
G. Franco
20
L. Cullen
4
J. Fulton
7
M. Widell
9
Z. Vipotnik
31
S. Brynn
29
A. Malanda
12
L. Ayling
24
A. Bangura
2
C. Brittain
45
J. Sarmiento
8
R. McGree
16
A. Browne
18
A. Morris
9
T. Conway
13
D. Strelec

4-2-2-2

MIDAway team crest

SWA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Matos

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Hellberg

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SWA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SWA

Last 5 matches

MID

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting