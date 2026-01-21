Hansi Flick's Barcelona will want to take advantage of any potential rustiness when they meet Slavia Prague in the penultimate league-stage Champions League match.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Slavia Prague vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with aVPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Fortuna Arena

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona kicks off on 21 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Catalan outfit is currently 15th in the league stage, two points off eighth-placed Atletico Madrid in a congested table.

Slavia Prague haven't played a competitive match in over a month due to the break in their domestic campaign, and in truth, their Champions League campaign has been a bit of a disaster, with three draws and three defeats leaving them in a lowly 33rd place. Their last UCL match was a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham, which leaves them with just two goals from six outings.

Barca finishes their campaign at home to Copenhagen on November 28th, and two wins from two will probably be enough to seal a last 16 berth. Defeat to Real Sociedad last time out snapped a stunning sequence of 11 wins across all competitions for Flick's men.

Suspensions, injury news, key stats

Matous Srb and Dominik Javorcek are long-term absentees, but the hosts have no other injury concerns.

Lukas Provod has five goals and 10 assists in 26 appearances for Slavia this term.

Gavi and Andreas Christensen are long-term absentees for Barca, and Lamine Yamal is suspended.

Jose Breton / NurPhoto

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 6 Gavi

15 A. Christensen

10 L. Yamal

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SLP Last 2 matches BAR 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Barcelona 0 - 0 Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague 1 - 2 Barcelona 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slavia Prague vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: