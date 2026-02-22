How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer PayPal Park

Today's game between San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at 22 Feb 2026, 03:30.

Match preview and Team news

Getty Images

The MLS season is back, and it kicks off at PayPal Park with a high-stakes opener. Both the San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City are desperate to turn the page on a disappointing 2025, in which neither team made the postseason.

For San Jose, they have the arrival of German international Timo Werner to boost depth in their squad. While the club is still awaiting his full integration, he is expected to be the centrepiece of an attack that lost stars like Cristian Espinoza and Josef Martínez in the offseason.

Sporting Kansas has focused on shoring up a defence that conceded 70 goals last season. Veteran goalkeeper John Pulskamp remains a bright spot, but the pressure is on the new-look backline to provide him more protection.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager B. Arena Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Wicky

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: