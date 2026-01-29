Having booked their place in the knockout phase, Panathinaikos will play host to a Roma side targeting nothing but a win to secure a spot in the next round.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Panathinaikos vs Roma

Panathinaikos vs Roma kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Athens Olympic Stadium

Panathinaikos and Roma will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Panathinaikos are winless in their last three games across all competitions, having drawn with Ferencvaros in their last Europa League match. The Greek club are already guaranteed a knockout phase spot, but they will be looking to wrap up their league phase campaign with a win.

Roma, on the other hand, are undefeated in their last three games, including a home Europa League victory over Stuttgart. The Serie A side will be under pressure as they have to win the game to progress, as a loss risks play-offs, but a draw could be enough to secure qualification depending on other results.

Injury news & key stats

Panathinaikos star Karol Swiderski is suspended, while his teammates Cyriel Dessers, Filip Djuričić, and Pedro Chirivella have been nursing injuries. Davide Calabria is also doubtful due to illness.

Meanwhile, Roma have Evan Ferguson, Artem Dovbyk, Stephan El Shaarawy, Kouadio Koné, and Mario Hermoso on their injury list, while no players are suspended for this match. However, Donyell Malen is ineligible for the Europa League until the knockout phase.

Panathinaikos and Roma have met twice, with both matches being played in the 2009/10 Europa League Round of 32.

The tie saw Panathinaikos win 3-2 both home and away to progress to the Round of 16.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PAO Last 2 matches ROM 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Roma 2 - 3 Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos 3 - 2 Roma 6 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

